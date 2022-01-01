Half Moon Bay restaurants you'll love

Half Moon Bay restaurants
Toast
  • Half Moon Bay

Must-try Half Moon Bay restaurants

Pizza Pie image

PIZZA

Pizza Pie

225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C, Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clam Square$4.00
Chopped Clams, béchamel, fresh garlic, parsley
Cheese Square$3.75
San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
BLT Pan$27.00
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes & Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, topped with Arugula
More about Pizza Pie
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB image

SUSHI

Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB

20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay

Avg 3.5 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza (Pork)$7.50
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Honey Crunch$15.00
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
Rainbow$14.00
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
More about Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

It’s Italia Restaurant

401 Main St, Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.6 (1935 reviews)
Takeout
More about It’s Italia Restaurant
