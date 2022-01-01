Half Moon Bay restaurants you'll love
Half Moon Bay's top cuisines
Must-try Half Moon Bay restaurants
More about Pizza Pie
PIZZA
Pizza Pie
225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C, Half Moon Bay
|Popular items
|Clam Square
|$4.00
Chopped Clams, béchamel, fresh garlic, parsley
|Cheese Square
|$3.75
San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
|BLT Pan
|$27.00
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes & Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, topped with Arugula
More about Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
SUSHI
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay
|Popular items
|Gyoza (Pork)
|$7.50
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
|Honey Crunch
|$15.00
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
|Rainbow
|$14.00
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish