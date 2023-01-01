Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Half Moon Bay

Go
Half Moon Bay restaurants
Toast

Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

Sam's ChowderMobile # 1 -

Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder 12oz$6.50
More about Sam's ChowderMobile # 1 -
Item pic

 

Sam's ChowderMobile #4 -

Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder 12oz$6.50
More about Sam's ChowderMobile #4 -

Browse other tasty dishes in Half Moon Bay

Chicken Tenders

Fish Tacos

Prawns

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Po Boy

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Caesar Salad

Stew

Map

More near Half Moon Bay to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Pacifica

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (52 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston