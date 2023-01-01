Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay restaurants
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

 

Sam's ChowderMobile # 1 -

Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ADD Crab Cake$10.75
Crab Cake Tray$12.95
More about Sam's ChowderMobile # 1 -
Item pic

 

Sam's Chowder House

4210 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY LUMP BLUE CRAB CAKE$15.25
Shaved fennel, frisée, rémoulade sauce
12 CHILLED BLUE CRAB CAKES$96.00
Lump blue crab cakes only (no fries) - reheat later and serve.
“MARYLAND STYLE” LUMP BLUE CRAB CAKES$31.95
Crispy fried crab cakes, served with coleslaw, Old Bay fries and remoulade sauce
More about Sam's Chowder House
Item pic

 

Sam's ChowderMobile #4 -

Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Tray$12.95
More about Sam's ChowderMobile #4 -

