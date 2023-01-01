Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay restaurants
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve fish and chips

Sam's Chowder House

4210 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

Takeout
FISH AND CHIPS$19.95
Breaded with Anchor Steam beer batter, served with Old Bay fries and coleslaw.
FISH & CHIPS$19.95
With Anchor Steam beer batter
FISH & CHIPS 1PC$7.50
ONE piece kids fish and chips
Half Moon Bay Brewing Company - 390 Capistrano Road

390 Capistrano Road, Half Moon Bay

Takeout
Fish & Chips$19.00
BrewCo beer batter, fresh local cod, fries, tartar and cocktail sauce
Kid Fish & Chips$9.00
One of our beer battered fish with french fries
