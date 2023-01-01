Fish and chips in Half Moon Bay
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Sam's Chowder House
Sam's Chowder House
4210 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay
|FISH AND CHIPS
|$19.95
Breaded with Anchor Steam beer batter, served with Old Bay fries and coleslaw.
|FISH & CHIPS
|$19.95
With Anchor Steam beer batter
|FISH & CHIPS 1PC
|$7.50
ONE piece kids fish and chips
More about Half Moon Bay Brewing Company - 390 Capistrano Road
Half Moon Bay Brewing Company - 390 Capistrano Road
390 Capistrano Road, Half Moon Bay
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
BrewCo beer batter, fresh local cod, fries, tartar and cocktail sauce
|Kid Fish & Chips
|$9.00
One of our beer battered fish with french fries