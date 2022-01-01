Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay restaurants
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve garden salad

PIZZA

Pizza Pie

225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C, Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$11.00
Locally Harvested Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, House Vinaigrette
More about Pizza Pie
San Benito House

356 Main St, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$7.50
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber | served with choice of house-made balsamic vinaigrette, italian, ranch, or blue
Garden Salad$7.50
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber | served with choice of house-made balsamic vinaigrette, italian, ranch, or blue
HALF GARDEN SALAD$5.50
(1/2 portion) of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber | served with choice of house-made balsamic vinaigrette, Italian, or ranch
More about San Benito House

