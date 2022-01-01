Garden salad in Half Moon Bay
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve garden salad
PIZZA
Pizza Pie
225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C, Half Moon Bay
|GARDEN SALAD
|$11.00
Locally Harvested Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, House Vinaigrette
San Benito House
356 Main St, Half Moon Bay
|Garden Salad
|$7.50
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber | served with choice of house-made balsamic vinaigrette, italian, ranch, or blue
|HALF GARDEN SALAD
|$5.50
(1/2 portion) of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber | served with choice of house-made balsamic vinaigrette, Italian, or ranch