Lobsters in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Sam's ChowderMobile # 1 -

Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$22.50
Lobster Taco$9.50
More about Sam's ChowderMobile # 1 -
Item pic

 

Sam's Chowder House

4210 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
SAM'S LOBSTER LOUIS (GF)$32.95
Maine lobster, Fuji apple, butter lettuce, cucumber, hard-cooked egg and our house-made Louis dressing
DRESSED LOBSTER ROLL$29.95
Authentic Maine style, with delicious chilled lobster meat served “dressed”, mixed with lemon aioli, celery and chives. Please note - our lobster rolls are "deconstructed" for takeout, so the roll doesn't get soggy.
MAINE LOBSTER, 1 1⁄4 LB. (GF)$55.00
Served with drawn butter and your choice of two delicious sides
More about Sam's Chowder House
Item pic

 

Sam's ChowderMobile #4 -

Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$22.50
Lobster Taco$9.50
More about Sam's ChowderMobile #4 -

