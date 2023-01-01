Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Half Moon Bay

Go
Half Moon Bay restaurants
Toast

Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve risotto

Consumer pic

 

Sam's Chowder House

4210 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE RISOTTO$16.00
An assortment of seasonal vegetables. Ingredients will vary based on what is fresh and seasonal.
More about Sam's Chowder House
Main pic

PIZZA

It’s Italia Restaurant - 401 Main St

401 Main St, Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.6 (1935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Risotto$29.00
tiger prawns, bay scallops, manila, clams, garlic, shallot, roasted tomato, lemon, cream
Seafood Risotto$29.00
tiger prawns, bay scallops, manila, clams, garlic, shallot, roasted tomato, lemon, cream
Field Mushroom Risotto$24.00
sage butter, shiitake, portobello and button mushrooms, shaved parm, truffle oil, fresh herbs
More about It’s Italia Restaurant - 401 Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Half Moon Bay

Fish And Chips

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Caesar Salad

Mussels

Clams

Cookies

Ceviche

Pies

Map

More near Half Moon Bay to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Pacifica

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (52 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston