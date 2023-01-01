Risotto in Half Moon Bay
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve risotto
Sam's Chowder House
4210 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay
|VEGGIE RISOTTO
|$16.00
An assortment of seasonal vegetables. Ingredients will vary based on what is fresh and seasonal.
It’s Italia Restaurant - 401 Main St
401 Main St, Half Moon Bay
|Seafood Risotto
|$29.00
tiger prawns, bay scallops, manila, clams, garlic, shallot, roasted tomato, lemon, cream
|Field Mushroom Risotto
|$24.00
sage butter, shiitake, portobello and button mushrooms, shaved parm, truffle oil, fresh herbs