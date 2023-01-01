Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay restaurants
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve seaweed salad

SUSHI

Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB

20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay

Avg 3.5 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$6.50
Wakame
More about Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
Sam's Chowder House

4210 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEAWEED SALAD$12.00
With cherry tomatoes, field greens
More about Sam's Chowder House

