Stew in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay restaurants
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve stew

PIZZA

Pizza Pie

225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C, Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
LASAGNA STEW$14.00
Desconstructed Lasagna with Italian Sausage, Campanelle Pasta, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Ricotta
More about Pizza Pie
Half Moon Bay Brewing Company image

 

Half Moon Bay Brewing Company - 390 Capistrano Road

390 Capistrano Road, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Stew$29.00
Seasonal mix of fresh fish, shellfish, linguica (Portuguese sausage). Garlic broth with cilantro, fennel, tomato, red and green onion; with garlic bread.
More about Half Moon Bay Brewing Company - 390 Capistrano Road

