Tiramisu in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay restaurants
Toast

Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve tiramisu

PIZZA

Pizza Pie

225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C, Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
TIRAMISU$6.00
More about Pizza Pie
PIZZA

It’s Italia Restaurant - 401 Main St

401 Main St, Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.6 (1935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.50
a traditional delight! Fluffy ladyfingers, espresso, creamy mascarpone
More about It’s Italia Restaurant - 401 Main St

