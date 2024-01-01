Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna rolls in
Half Moon Bay
/
Half Moon Bay
/
Tuna Rolls
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SUSHI
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay
Avg 3.5
(268 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Roll
$8.75
Spicy tuna & avocado
More about Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
Hangetsu Sushi
2810 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll
$9.95
More about Hangetsu Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Half Moon Bay
Prawns
Shrimp Rolls
Scallops
Mussels
Fish And Chips
Sashimi
Clams
Gyoza
More near Half Moon Bay to explore
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(61 restaurants)
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
San Bruno
No reviews yet
Pacifica
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(75 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(505 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(751 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1363 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(562 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston