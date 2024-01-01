Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay restaurants
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve tuna rolls

SUSHI

Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB

20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay

Avg 3.5 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.75
Spicy tuna & avocado
More about Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
Hangetsu Sushi

2810 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.95
More about Hangetsu Sushi

