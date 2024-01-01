Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakitori in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay restaurants
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve yakitori

SUSHI

Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB

20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay

Takeout
Chicken Yakitori$10.25
Chicken on skewers in yaki sauce
More about Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
Hangetsu Sushi

2810 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

TakeoutDelivery
Yakitori$8.95
Chicken, scallion with house BBQ sauce
More about Hangetsu Sushi

