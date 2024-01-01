Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Yakitori in
Half Moon Bay
/
Half Moon Bay
/
Yakitori
Half Moon Bay restaurants that serve yakitori
SUSHI
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay
Avg 3.5
(268 reviews)
Chicken Yakitori
$10.25
Chicken on skewers in yaki sauce
More about Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
Hangetsu Sushi
2810 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay
No reviews yet
Yakitori
$8.95
Chicken, scallion with house BBQ sauce
More about Hangetsu Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Half Moon Bay
Scallops
Pies
Key Lime Pies
Chili
Fish Sandwiches
Clams
Lobster Rolls
Tacos
More near Half Moon Bay to explore
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(60 restaurants)
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
San Bruno
No reviews yet
Pacifica
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(770 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(75 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(500 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(747 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1351 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(558 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston