Go
Toast

Half Moon Point

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2154 Bridge Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (166 reviews)

Popular Items

California Burger Salad$19.00
a grilled burger over romaine with bean sprouts, avocado, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette
Lobster Fennel Salad$24.00
greens dressed in a honey poppy vinaigrette with brie, fennel, pistachios & chunks of fresh poached lobster
Chicken BLT Salad$20.00
grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, harvest mixed greens & tomato served with a honey mustard vinaigrette
Fried Brussel Sprouts$16.00
tossed with chopped bacon, roasted garlic & shaved parmesan
Short Rib Panini$19.00
slow braised tender short rib, a blend of cheeses (swiss, cheddar & gruyere) sautéed onions, mushrooms panini pressed with a side of horseradish cream sauce
Side Fries$4.00
HMP Wings$18.00
choose between scarpiello (a cherry pepper, red wine & garlic sauce) or buffalo. Served with celery & carrots.
French Dip Panini$19.00
thin sliced au jus prime rib, melted swiss pressed panini. served with a side au jus and your choice of side
Black & Blue$19.00
cajun rubbed burger, bacon, blue cheese & an onion ring
Bridge Ave$17.00
our signature burger topped with your choice of cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2154 Bridge Ave

Point Pleasant NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hickory Hog

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fresh Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

MonAlyssa Restaurant and Pizzeria has been owned and operated by the Alvarez family since 2007. Chef Santos Alvarez, the patriarch of the Alvarez family, has been cooking professionally for more than thirty years.
He cooked at various restaurants in Chicago and New York before moving in 1983 to New Jersey.
Chef Santos’ dream of owning his own restaurant became a reality in 2007 when one of the establishments where he had previously worked for almost twenty years was offered for sale. The name of the restaurant, has an interesting origin. In Italian the word mona means madam while in Spanish it means doll. Alyssa is the name of one of Alicia and Santos’ granddaughters.
The restaurant has casual atmosphere, is known for Chef Santos’ white Pasta E Faggioli. Pizzas, subs, and wraps are available as well as pasta, chicken, veal, seafood, steak, and lamb. Every entrée is cooked to order and dietary restrictions are catered to.

The Shore House Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

#ShoreHouseParty

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston