Half Moon Seafood Company

Sustainably sourced seafood, made fresh to order. Home of the Nashville Hot Fish.

11508 North 56th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries
Fish & Chips
1/2 lb of your choice of fish, served with house tartar sauce and a side.
Coleslaw
Kids Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Buttermilk fried chicken on a potato bun, served with fries and a drink.
Clam Chowder
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Two flour tortillas dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, and Half Moon sauce.
Oyster Po' Boy$16.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cajun remoulade sauce on a toasted French baguette.
Kids Fish Sandwich$7.00
Lightly battered whitefish on a potato bun, served with shoestring fries and a drink.
Coastal Tacos
Two flour tortillas dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, and Half Moon sauce.
Hot Tossed Chicken (Nuggets)$13.00
Brined and fried chicken nuggets tossed in Nashville Hot sauce. Served with fries.
See full menu

Location

Temple Terrace FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

