The Half Nelson

Retro-luxe restaurant and bar with a menu featuring seasonally appropriate dinner offerings, as well as a selection of craft beers, interesting wines and house cocktails that change almost every week

321 E 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.5 (283 reviews)

Pistachio Crusted Barramundi$27.00
Pacific whitefish; lemon beurre blanc; broccolini; dirty rice.
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Cajun shrimp; andouille sausage; stone ground Cheddar grits; Creole etouffee.
Pecan Chicken$21.00
Pecan-crusted fried chicken; Creole etoufee; Cheddar grits; broccolini.
Scallops Capellini$28.00
Seared sea scallops; capellini noodle; lemon butter sauce; tomato; bacon; pesto.
Filet Mignon$36.00
Bacon-wrapped filet of beef tenderloin; wild mushroom risotto; broccolini; demi-glace.
Hilltop Garlic Salad
Quad-City style garlic dressing; garlic crouton; red onion; sesame seeds; shaved Parmesan.
Bucktown Burger$17.00
Caramelized onion; Cheddar cheese; lettuce; tomato; house pickle; fries.
Carne Asada Flatbread$12.00
Strip steak; mozzarella; chili sauce; onion; cilantro.
Crab Beignets$12.00
Deep fried crabcake; remoulade.
Atlantic Salmon$27.00
Skin-on salmon; Israeli couscous; broccolini.
Tourists
Upscale
Formal
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

321 E 2nd St

Davenport IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
