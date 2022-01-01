Go
Half Time Pizza

Serving pizza, subs, and salads we make everything from scratch and use only the best cheese available. Locally owned and operated, we offer dine it, pick-up, and delivery.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

7702 W Bancroft St • $$

Avg 2.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Ranch$0.75
Side of pizza sauce$0.50
16" Create Your Pizza$19.00
16” Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
Gbc$10.00
In house made loaf style bread, packed with mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, & oregano.
*Open face option available * Please request in Notes section.
6" pizza special$8.00
Side of Garlic Butter$1.00
Sm Bread Sticks$5.50
9" Create Your Pizza$11.00
14" Create Your Pizza$16.00
Side Salad$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7702 W Bancroft St

Toledo OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
