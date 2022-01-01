Half Time Pizza
Serving pizza, subs, and salads we make everything from scratch and use only the best cheese available. Locally owned and operated, we offer dine it, pick-up, and delivery.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
7702 W Bancroft St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7702 W Bancroft St
Toledo OH
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0347
Nothing Bundt Cakes
JEDS
Come in and enjoy!
Koala Berry
Come in and enjoy!
Poco Piatti
Come on in and enjoy!