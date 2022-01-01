Halfway Diner

Bostwick Lake Inn

No reviews yet

Rockford, Michigan

With the soul of a snow covered lodge and the repose of a sun soaked beach house, Bostwick Lake Inn sits aside the tranquil waters of Bostwick Lake on the outskirts of Rockford, Michigan. A century's worth of history and character can be felt amongst the warm hues and knotty pine of the "BLI". The four season deck is the favored spot for dining, with the option to enjoy a craft beer or cocktail on the beach during warm weather months. The restaurant menu is highlighted by farm fresh fare, smoked tinged shareables and imaginative takes on traditional American cuisine. Our regular guests rate the Potato Crusted Walleye and Crispy Brussels Sprouts as can't miss classics. Whether you are seeking a destination for new adventures or a haven away from the daily grind–know that you can always escape to the lake.

