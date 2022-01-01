Go
Toast

Halfway Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

193 East Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$12.95
Lightly battered dill pickle chips, fried golden and served with ranch dressing.
Halfway Burger$16.95
Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with American, pub sauce and bacon.
Double Boneless$23.95
Single Bone in Wings$17.95
Steak Tips$21.95
Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.
Turkey Tips$16.95
Char Grilled and brushed with Big Boy glaze. Served with two sides.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.95
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Honey Mustard or BBQ in a flour tortilla.
Steak N' Cheese Sub$15.95
Shaved Angus steak, American cheese, peppers & onions. Served on a sub roll.
Hand Cut French Fries$3.95
Single Boneless$14.95
See full menu

Location

193 East Street

Dedham MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oscar's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Horse Thieves Tavern

No reviews yet

Horse Thieves Tavern is a modern interpretation of the traditional New England Tavern--located in the heart of historic Dedham Square.

Bellagio Pizza & Grill

No reviews yet

Thank you!

Miracle of Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston