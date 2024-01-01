Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Halifax restaurants you'll love

Go
Halifax restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Halifax

Must-try Halifax restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Cape Cod Cafe Halifax - 300 Plymouth Street

300 Plymouth Street, Halifax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$15.50
lean steak grilled with American cheese served on a sub roll
Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.50
Mix of Chicken, cheeses and our homemade hot sauce served with tortilla chips
Fried Chicken Tenders$14.00
Breaded and fried with your choice of sauce
More about Cape Cod Cafe Halifax - 300 Plymouth Street
Main pic

 

Johnny Macaroni's - Industrial Drive - 150B Industrial Dr

150B Industrial Dr, Halifax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Johnny Macaroni's - Industrial Drive - 150B Industrial Dr
Restaurant banner

 

FreeRangers Farm Deli

337 Plymouth St, Halifax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about FreeRangers Farm Deli
Map

More near Halifax to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Taunton

No reviews yet

Bridgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South Easton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (249 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston