Hallandale restaurants you'll love

More about The Blues Burgers
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Blues Burgers
801 North Federal Highway, Hallandale
|Popular items
|Cadillac de Ville
|$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mustard, Ketchup
|Damn Right I Got the Blues
|$17.00
Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Oinions, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo
|Devil Got My Woman
|$17.00
Grilled Jalapeño, Swiss Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
More about Icebox Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Icebox Cafe
219 NE 3RD ST, HALLANDALE
|Popular items
|Avocado Seed Salad
|$19.00
|Buff Cauli Wings
|$12.00
|Faroe Island Wasabi- Crusted Salmon
|$24.00
More about WoodOne Ramen
WoodOne Ramen
800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach
|Popular items
|Miso non-spicy Ramen
|$15.50
Miso ramen is a Japanese noodle soup flavored with a paste made from fermented soy beans paste. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$15.50
The tonkotsu soup broth is based on pork bones and other ingredients, which are typically boiled for several hours, and the dish is traditionally topped with sliced pork belly and served with ramen noodles that are hard in the center. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
|Miso Spicy Ramen
|$15.50
Miso Ramen (味噌ラーメン) is a delicious, traditional Japanese noodle soup made with miso broth, ramen noodles and various toppings. Miso is a paste that adds that distinctive umami flavor to many Japanese dishes. This paste is used to make a savory broth that’s seasoned with garlic, ginger and shallot. We use chili bean paste to make the broth spicy. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
More about Belly Fish
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Belly Fish
901 Federal Highway, Hallandale
|Popular items
|Tuna Tostada
|$7.95
corn tortilla, soy-lime marinated tuna, chipotle aioli, avocado, cilantro, crispy leeks (contains sesame)
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.95
*contains sesame
|Belly Premium Box: 10 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll
|$30.95
Nigiri: (2) Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly with Truffle Oil, (3) Tuna, (1) Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi Belly with Truffle Oil
* Substitutions politely declined on combos
More about Pastry is Art
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pastry is Art
601 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach
|Popular items
|Omelette
|$9.50
3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 ( ham, spinach, tomato, peppers, mushrooms and cheese) with side of fruit or potatoes and toast.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and string potatoes served on freshly baked 6" baguette.
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$4.50
2 scrambled egg sandwich with choice of 2 items(Bacon, sausage or ham) and 1 veggie( mushroom, pepper, spinach, tomato or onions) On your choice of white or wheat bread.
More about Piola
Piola
1703 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach
|Popular items
|Rio De Janeiro
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oven baked pull chicken breast, catupiry cheese and a dash of parsley.
|Quattro Formaggi
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, brie and grated parmesan cheese.
|Venezia (Portuguesa)
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, Kalamata pitted olives fresh onions and hard boiled eggs.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
411 N FEDERAL HWY, HALLANDALE BEACH
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$5.50
Slowed brewed over 12 hours.
|Sandwich Egg SSG & CHS CROISSANT
|$3.15
|Sandwich Egg Ham CHS ENGLISH
|$2.99
More about Cao Bakery and Cafe
Cao Bakery and Cafe
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD, Hallandale Beach
|Popular items
|Cream cheese pastries (pastelitos de queso)
|$8.00
|Single egg
|$1.50
|Empanadas Fried Beef
|$2.50
More about Don Lolo’s
Don Lolo’s
850 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach
|Popular items
|Chicharron de Pollo
|$10.99
Cubes of marienated chicken, quickly fried and served with sauteed onions.
|Tostones
|$3.99
Deep fried green plantains. (6)
|Avocado Salad
|$4.99
Fresh cut avocado salad, topped with sliced spanish onions.
More about PPole Hallandale
PPole Hallandale
1113 East Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach
|Popular items
|2 Toppings Pizza
|$9.00
Build your own pizza with 2 toppings of your choice, after adding the sauce, spinach base, mozzarella cheese base and condiments.
More about El Primo Red Tacos (Hallandale)
El Primo Red Tacos (Hallandale)
601 Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach
More about The Drive-In at
The Drive-In at
901 N Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach,
More about Matteo's of Hallandale
Matteo's of Hallandale
1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach