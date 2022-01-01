Hallandale restaurants you'll love

The tonkotsu soup broth is based on pork bones and other ingredients, which are typically boiled for several hours, and the dish is traditionally topped with sliced pork belly and served with ramen noodles that are hard in the center. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).

