Hallandale restaurants you'll love

Hallandale restaurants
Toast
  • Hallandale

Hallandale's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Ramen
Latin American
Must-try Hallandale restaurants

The Blues Burgers image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Blues Burgers

801 North Federal Highway, Hallandale

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cadillac de Ville$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mustard, Ketchup
Damn Right I Got the Blues$17.00
Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Oinions, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo
Devil Got My Woman$17.00
Grilled Jalapeño, Swiss Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
More about The Blues Burgers
Icebox Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Icebox Cafe

219 NE 3RD ST, HALLANDALE

Avg 4 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Seed Salad$19.00
Buff Cauli Wings$12.00
Faroe Island Wasabi- Crusted Salmon$24.00
More about Icebox Cafe
WoodOne Ramen image

 

WoodOne Ramen

800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miso non-spicy Ramen$15.50
Miso ramen is a Japanese noodle soup flavored with a paste made from fermented soy beans paste. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Tonkotsu Ramen$15.50
The tonkotsu soup broth is based on pork bones and other ingredients, which are typically boiled for several hours, and the dish is traditionally topped with sliced pork belly and served with ramen noodles that are hard in the center. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
Miso Spicy Ramen$15.50
Miso Ramen (味噌ラーメン) is a delicious, traditional Japanese noodle soup made with miso broth, ramen noodles and various toppings. Miso is a paste that adds that distinctive umami flavor to many Japanese dishes. This paste is used to make a savory broth that’s seasoned with garlic, ginger and shallot. We use chili bean paste to make the broth spicy. You will choose one of the proteins (chicken, pork belly or tofu). The ramen comes with noodle and some basic toppings (half soft broil egg, snow peas, sprouts, sweet corn, mushroom and spinach).
More about WoodOne Ramen
Belly Fish image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Belly Fish

901 Federal Highway, Hallandale

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Tostada$7.95
corn tortilla, soy-lime marinated tuna, chipotle aioli, avocado, cilantro, crispy leeks (contains sesame)
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.95
*contains sesame
Belly Premium Box: 10 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll$30.95
Nigiri: (2) Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly with Truffle Oil, (3) Tuna, (1) Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi Belly with Truffle Oil
* Substitutions politely declined on combos
More about Belly Fish
Pastry is Art image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pastry is Art

601 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach

Avg 4.2 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Omelette$9.50
3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 ( ham, spinach, tomato, peppers, mushrooms and cheese) with side of fruit or potatoes and toast.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and string potatoes served on freshly baked 6" baguette.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$4.50
2 scrambled egg sandwich with choice of 2 items(Bacon, sausage or ham) and 1 veggie( mushroom, pepper, spinach, tomato or onions) On your choice of white or wheat bread.
More about Pastry is Art
Piola image

 

Piola

1703 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rio De Janeiro$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oven baked pull chicken breast, catupiry cheese and a dash of parsley.
Quattro Formaggi$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, brie and grated parmesan cheese.
Venezia (Portuguesa)$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, Kalamata pitted olives fresh onions and hard boiled eggs.
More about Piola
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

411 N FEDERAL HWY, HALLANDALE BEACH

Avg 4.8 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew$5.50
Slowed brewed over 12 hours.
Sandwich Egg SSG & CHS CROISSANT$3.15
Sandwich Egg Ham CHS ENGLISH$2.99
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Cao Bakery and Cafe image

 

Cao Bakery and Cafe

116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD, Hallandale Beach

Avg 4.5 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cream cheese pastries (pastelitos de queso)$8.00
Single egg$1.50
Empanadas Fried Beef$2.50
More about Cao Bakery and Cafe
Don Lolo’s image

 

Don Lolo’s

850 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicharron de Pollo$10.99
Cubes of marienated chicken, quickly fried and served with sauteed onions.
Tostones$3.99
Deep fried green plantains. (6)
Avocado Salad$4.99
Fresh cut avocado salad, topped with sliced spanish onions.
More about Don Lolo’s
PPole Hallandale image

 

PPole Hallandale

1113 East Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Toppings Pizza$9.00
Build your own pizza with 2 toppings of your choice, after adding the sauce, spinach base, mozzarella cheese base and condiments.
More about PPole Hallandale
Bissaleh image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bissaleh

501 Silks Run Suit 1130, Hallandale

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Bissaleh
El Primo Red Tacos (Hallandale) image

 

El Primo Red Tacos (Hallandale)

601 Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about El Primo Red Tacos (Hallandale)
Restaurant banner

 

The Drive-In at

901 N Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach,

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Drive-In at
Restaurant banner

 

Matteo's of Hallandale

1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Matteo's of Hallandale

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hallandale

Egg Sandwiches

Salmon

Tostadas

Edamame

