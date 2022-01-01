Hallandale bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Hallandale
More about The Blues Burgers
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Blues Burgers
801 North Federal Highway, Hallandale
|Popular items
|Cadillac de Ville
|$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mustard, Ketchup
|Damn Right I Got the Blues
|$17.00
Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Oinions, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo
|Devil Got My Woman
|$17.00
Grilled Jalapeño, Swiss Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
More about Pastry is Art
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pastry is Art
601 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach
|Popular items
|Omelette
|$9.50
3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 ( ham, spinach, tomato, peppers, mushrooms and cheese) with side of fruit or potatoes and toast.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and string potatoes served on freshly baked 6" baguette.
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$4.50
2 scrambled egg sandwich with choice of 2 items(Bacon, sausage or ham) and 1 veggie( mushroom, pepper, spinach, tomato or onions) On your choice of white or wheat bread.