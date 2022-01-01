Hallandale bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Hallandale restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Hallandale

The Blues Burgers image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Blues Burgers

801 North Federal Highway, Hallandale

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cadillac de Ville$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mustard, Ketchup
Damn Right I Got the Blues$17.00
Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Oinions, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo
Devil Got My Woman$17.00
Grilled Jalapeño, Swiss Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
More about The Blues Burgers
Pastry is Art image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pastry is Art

601 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach

Avg 4.2 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Omelette$9.50
3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 ( ham, spinach, tomato, peppers, mushrooms and cheese) with side of fruit or potatoes and toast.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and string potatoes served on freshly baked 6" baguette.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$4.50
2 scrambled egg sandwich with choice of 2 items(Bacon, sausage or ham) and 1 veggie( mushroom, pepper, spinach, tomato or onions) On your choice of white or wheat bread.
More about Pastry is Art
Bissaleh image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bissaleh

501 Silks Run Suit 1130, Hallandale

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Bissaleh

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hallandale

Egg Sandwiches

Salmon

Tostadas

Avocado Salad

Edamame

Map

More near Hallandale to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston