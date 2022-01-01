Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Hallandale

Hallandale restaurants
Toast

Hallandale restaurants that serve avocado salad

Avocado Seed Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Icebox Cafe

219 NE 3RD ST, HALLANDALE

Avg 4 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Seed Salad$19.00
Crab and Avocado Salad$22.00
Avocado & Seed Salad$19.00
More about Icebox Cafe
a12d52ed-7d71-4693-89f9-41fbc49eceec image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pastry is Art

601 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach

Avg 4.2 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Avocado Salad$9.50
1/2 hass avocado, filled with your choice of chicken, tuna or egg salad. Cherry tomatoes, chia seeds and a boiled egg over bed of greens. Served with toasted bread and lemon poppy seed dressing.
More about Pastry is Art
Don Lolo’s image

 

Don Lolo’s

822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Salad$4.99
Fresh cut avocado salad, topped with sliced spanish onions.
More about Don Lolo’s

