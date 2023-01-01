Chicken sandwiches in Hallandale
Hallandale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Pastry Is Art - at the Gulfstream Park
601 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach
|Chicken Salad Sandwich Mini
|$20.00
Chicken salad, lettuce and string potatoes on mini croissant
|Tropi Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$9.50
Chicken salad, pineapple bites, bacon stripes, mozzarella, 1/2 avocado stripes on soft Hawaiian bread with toasted coconut on top.
Divine!!!
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and string potatoes served on freshly baked 6" baguette.