Grilled chicken salad in Hallandale
Hallandale restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Hallandale Beach
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Hallandale Beach
2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast served on top of field greens tossed with caramelized onions in red wine vinaigrette.
More about BELLY FISH
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
BELLY FISH
901 Federal Highway, Hallandale
|Perfect Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Chicken breast grilled to golden perfection, with your choice of umami Sweet Miso sauce, tangy-smoky Chipotle Ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki.
Served with organic spring mixed greens, grape tomato halves, and crunchy jicama. Choice of Lime-miso or Ginger-lime dressing.