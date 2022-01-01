Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Hallandale

Go
Hallandale restaurants
Toast

Hallandale restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pastry Is Art - at the Gulfstream Park

601 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach

Avg 4.2 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Sandwich$10.50
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, , tomatoes, pesto served on 9" freshly baked baguette.
Prosciutto Sandwich Mini$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto on fresh roll
Prosciutto Egg$6.50
2 fried eggs, topped with fresh sliced prosciutto, served on a buttery toasted English muffin
More about Pastry Is Art - at the Gulfstream Park
Consumer pic

 

Matteo's of Hallandale - 1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Melon Prosciutto$0.00
Honey, crack black pepper, basil.
More about Matteo's of Hallandale - 1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Hallandale

Tacos

Snapper

Cheesecake

Avocado Salad

Key Lime Pies

Cappuccino

Calamari

Cake

Map

More near Hallandale to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston