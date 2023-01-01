Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice bowls in
Hallandale
/
Hallandale
/
Rice Bowls
Hallandale restaurants that serve rice bowls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
BELLY FISH
901 Federal Highway, Hallandale
Avg 4.5
(7 reviews)
Side Ikura Rice Bowl
$14.95
Warm sushi rice, furikake, and ikura (50g)
More about BELLY FISH
Level Seven - 1830 S Ocean Dr
1830 S Ocean Dr, Hallandale beach
No reviews yet
Asian rice bowl Steak
$17.00
More about Level Seven - 1830 S Ocean Dr
