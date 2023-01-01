Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Hallandale

Go
Hallandale restaurants
Toast

Hallandale restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

BELLY FISH

901 Federal Highway, Hallandale

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Ikura Rice Bowl$14.95
Warm sushi rice, furikake, and ikura (50g)
More about BELLY FISH
Restaurant banner

 

Level Seven - 1830 S Ocean Dr

1830 S Ocean Dr, Hallandale beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian rice bowl Steak$17.00
More about Level Seven - 1830 S Ocean Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Hallandale

Chips And Salsa

Clams

Brulee

Stuffed Mushrooms

Avocado Salad

Quesadillas

Mozzarella Sticks

Tarts

Map

More near Hallandale to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston