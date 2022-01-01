Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Hallandale

Hallandale restaurants
Toast

Hallandale restaurants that serve salmon

Bissaleh image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bissaleh

501 Silks Run Suit 1130, Hallandale

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NORWEGIAN SALMON$42.00
Norwegian salmon filet served on top of an aromatic saffron sauce.
More about Bissaleh
Faroe Island Wasabi- Crusted Salmon image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Icebox Cafe

219 NE 3RD ST, HALLANDALE

Avg 4 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wasabi Crusted Salmon$24.00
Faroe Islands Salmon Burger$19.00
Salmon Burger$19.00
More about Icebox Cafe
Faroe Islands Salmon - Nigiri (1 per order) image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Belly Fish

901 Federal Highway, Hallandale

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Faroe Islands Salmon - Nigiri (1 per order)$3.25
Perfect Salmon Salad$19.95
Faroe Islands Salmon broiled to golden perfection, with your choice of umami Sweet Miso sauce, tangy-smoky Chipotle Ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki.
Served with organic spring mixed greens, grape tomato halves, and crunchy jicama. Choice of Lime-miso (chef’s recommendation) or Ginger-lime dressing.
Faroe Islands Salmon Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)$3.50
More about Belly Fish
Consumer pic

 

Matteo's of Hallandale

1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon
Spinach, lemon, olive oil.
More about Matteo's of Hallandale
Don Lolo’s image

 

Don Lolo’s

822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Filet$15.99
A fresh Salmon filet, lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection! Served with diced onions and cilantro.
More about Don Lolo’s

