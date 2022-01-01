Salmon in Hallandale
Hallandale restaurants that serve salmon
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bissaleh
501 Silks Run Suit 1130, Hallandale
|NORWEGIAN SALMON
|$42.00
Norwegian salmon filet served on top of an aromatic saffron sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Icebox Cafe
219 NE 3RD ST, HALLANDALE
|Wasabi Crusted Salmon
|$24.00
|Faroe Islands Salmon Burger
|$19.00
|Salmon Burger
|$19.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Belly Fish
901 Federal Highway, Hallandale
|Faroe Islands Salmon - Nigiri (1 per order)
|$3.25
|Perfect Salmon Salad
|$19.95
Faroe Islands Salmon broiled to golden perfection, with your choice of umami Sweet Miso sauce, tangy-smoky Chipotle Ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki.
Served with organic spring mixed greens, grape tomato halves, and crunchy jicama. Choice of Lime-miso (chef’s recommendation) or Ginger-lime dressing.
|Faroe Islands Salmon Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)
|$3.50
Matteo's of Hallandale
1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach
|Salmon
Spinach, lemon, olive oil.