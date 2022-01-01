Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Hallandale

Hallandale restaurants
Hallandale restaurants that serve salmon rolls

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

BELLY FISH

901 Federal Highway, Hallandale

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Lovers Roll$11.95
Faroe Islands Salmon Roll with Torched Salmon on top
Faroe Islands Salmon Roll$9.95
Belly Box: 6 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll$26.95
Nigiris: (1) Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly (1) Tuna, (1) Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi
* Substitutions politely declined on combos
Mia Oceanfront - 1960 south ocean drive

1960 south ocean drive, Hallandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Mango Roll$19.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Mango, Avocado, Aloe Pulp, Mango Puree, Dried Raspberry, Micro Cilantro
