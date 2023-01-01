Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Hallandale

Hallandale restaurants
Hallandale restaurants that serve scallops

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

BELLY FISH

901 Federal Highway, Hallandale

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops Hand Roll$8.95
nantucket bay scallops offer the perfect combination of texture and sweetness - season runs through end of march - enjoy them while they last!
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Spicy Scallops Roll$15.95
nantucket bay scallops, yuzu-kosho aioli
these scallops offer the perfect combination of texture and sweetness - season runs through end of march - enjoy them while they last!
Spicy Scallops Hand Roll$8.95
nantucket bay scallops & yuzu kosho aioli
these scallops offer the perfect combination of texture and sweetness
season runs through end of march - enjoy them while they last!

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
More about BELLY FISH
The Upper Deck Ale & Sports Grille

906 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Scallop Cakes$16.00
Served broiled with mustard sauce & lemon
More about The Upper Deck Ale & Sports Grille

