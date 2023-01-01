Tarts in Hallandale
Icebox Cafe (Hallandale Beach)
219 NE 3RD ST, HALLANDALE
|Choc Tart
|$13.00
Pastry Is Art - at the Gulfstream Park
601 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach
|Chocolate Nutella Tart
|$4.75
Nutella creme brulee base, caramel, topped with chocolate ganache.
|Raspberry Tart
|$5.95
Flaky crust, custard and berries!
|Mango Cononut Tart
|$4.75
Flaky crust, coconut cream topped with mango passion fruit on top!