Tarts in Hallandale

Hallandale restaurants
Hallandale restaurants that serve tarts

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Icebox Cafe (Hallandale Beach)

219 NE 3RD ST, HALLANDALE

Choc Tart$13.00
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pastry Is Art - at the Gulfstream Park

601 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach

Chocolate Nutella Tart$4.75
Nutella creme brulee base, caramel, topped with chocolate ganache.
Raspberry Tart$5.95
Flaky crust, custard and berries!
Mango Cononut Tart$4.75
Flaky crust, coconut cream topped with mango passion fruit on top!
