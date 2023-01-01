Halligan's Bar & Grill - 79 East Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Location
79 East Street, North Attleborough MA 02760
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jay's Indian Kitchen
No Reviews
59 North Washington Street North Attleborough, MA 02760
View restaurant
Corner Market Cafe #55 - 55C Cafe 461 E Washington
No Reviews
461 E. Washington St N. Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurant
Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - North - 463 East Washington Street
No Reviews
463 East Washington Street North Attleborough, MA 02760
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Attleborough
Los Antojitos Restaurant & Bar - 45 N Washington st North Attleboro
4.4 • 392
45 N Washington St North Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurant