Hall's Kitchen - Mishawaka - (Formerly Bourbon Street Pizza)
2000 Lincolnway East
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Menu
Popular Items
Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza. Choose from our delicious meat and veggie toppings PLUS cheese is included for the same low price. Every Hand Tossed Crust comes with 1 Garlic Sauce.
All new 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch. Hot oven baked sandwich with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and ranch dressing.
Looking for a Big Salad? We've got you covered. Fresh iceberg lettuce, croutons and up to 7 toppings of your choice all for only $7.99. Served with your choice of: french, ranch, caesar, blue cheese, or golden Italian dressing. Served with 2 dressing cups.
Our pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Cheese Sauce.
Six garlic breadsticks served with a side of spicy cheddar cheese sauce.
12 Delicious Garlic Knots. Comes with a Nacho Cheese Sauce.
Pizza Gluten Free Option Available
Specials
Oven Baked Subs
Pasta
Salads
Appetizers
Sweets
Sides
Extras
2 L Soda
20 Oz Soda
Oven Baked Subs
Pasta
Salads
Appetizers
Calzones
Sweets
Sides
Extras
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2000 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka IN 46544
