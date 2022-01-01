Go
Toast

Hall Street Bakery

Hall Street Bakery is a family-owned bakery and restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our mission is to create excellent, wholesome products, inviting neighborhood places, rewarding careers for our employees, and vitality and economic success for the communities where we do business.
Each day features freshly baked, hand-crafted pastries and artisan breads. You will also find coffee, tea, espresso beverages, breakfast sandwiches, lunchtime fare, hot sandwiches, pizza, wine and beer.
Welcome!
Jim and Barb McClurg, Founders

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1200 Hall St SE • $

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Wealthy Street Club Whole$14.79
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, romaine, tomato, mayo and mustard
Create Your Own Pizza$10.85
Tomato sauce and mozzarella blend. Additional toppings extra.
BLT Whole$9.85
Bacon, romaine, tomato and mayonnaise
Chicken Salad Half$9.89
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix
Cheese Bread Sticks$10.85
Served with marinara sauce
Ham, Egg & Cheddar$5.99
Delicate baked eggs, sharp white cheddar, ham on toasted ciabatta
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar$5.99
Delicate baked eggs, sharp white cheddar, bacon on toasted ciabatta
Cinnamon Rolls$4.05
Huge, loaded with cinnamon and ridiculously delicious cream cheese icing
Chicken Salad Whole$12.19
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix
Bacon, Ham & Cheese Breakfast Croissant$8.95
Ham and cheese croissant, baked eggs, bacon, Swiss cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1200 Hall St SE

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The O & E Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Last Chance Tavern and Grill

No reviews yet

BEST ON BURTON STREET!!! 20 BEERS ON TAP AND GREAT FOOD!!

Big Fish Wings & Things

No reviews yet

A celebration of Grand Rapids' cultural diversity, Big Fish is a unique fast food establishment formed in order to bring people together through delicious foods.

C’s Fish Fry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston