Go
Toast

Halo Potato Donuts

Reinventing the Donut from the Ground Up!

DONUTS

1323 South Main Street • $

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemon Blueberry$3.55
Blueberry base donut with a tart lemon glaze. Our top seller!
**Contains wheat flour, soy, tree nuts, dairy and eggs**
Cookies & Creme$3.15
Cake base donut with vanilla glaze and topped with crushed Oreo's
**Contains wheat flour, soy, tree nuts, dairy and eggs**
Strawberry Crunch ("The Flamingo")$3.05
Yeast base donut with strawberry glaze and vanilla cookie topping
**Contains wheat flour, soy, tree nuts, dairy and eggs**
Chocolate Glaze$2.95
Yeast base donut with Rich's Chocolate Icing
**Contains wheat flour, soy, tree nuts, dairy and eggs**
Cinnamon Roll$3.05
Yeast base donut with cream cheese glaze and cinnamon roll topping
**Contains wheat flour, soy, tree nuts, dairy and eggs**
Original Glaze (The OG)$3.05
Cake base donut with vanilla glaze
**Contains wheat flour, soy, tree nuts, dairy and eggs**
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1323 South Main Street

Gainesville FL

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Downtown Fats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tinker Latin Food Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crane Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Flaco's

No reviews yet

Welcome to Flaco's and Vecinos! We have expanded Flaco's to include a bar next door called Vecinos. They are now physically connected, so you can freely walk between the two. Order drinks and food from anywhere inside!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston