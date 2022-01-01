Go
Toast

Halo

Great casual spot near MUSC. Full coffee bar, lunch, breakfast, happyhour

170 Ashley Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Apple Almond Salad$9.49
mixed greens, apples, almonds, goat cheese, and dried cranberries
Bellagio$10.99
grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, goat cheese and pesto, on multi grain
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$12.49
Buffalo Fried Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, on Spring Mix
Monterey$10.99
–oven roasted turkey, Swiss, fresh spinach, avocado, pesto on multi grain bread
Halo Smash Burger!$7.99
Angus Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Government Cheese, House Bistro Sauce
Halo Green Tomato BLT$10.49
fried green tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, romaine, goat cheese and mayo on multi grain
Jammin’ Turk$10.99
Sliced Turkey Breast, Bacon, Strawberry Jam, Swiss Cheese, pressed on ciabatta
Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Pork Sausage, Corn Salsa, Peppers, Onions, Cheese and Eggs served with home fries on the side. Served with a side of salsa
Halo Club$11.49
the classic triple decker: ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pepper mayo on sourdough bread.
Wellness Wrap$9.99
Cucumbers, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, spinach, avocado, black bean corn salsa, and hummus in a wrap served with Vinaigrette dressing
See full menu

Location

170 Ashley Ave.

Charleston SC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chasing Sage

No reviews yet

A neighborhood restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina

Street Bird, Westside

No reviews yet

The Original Gluten-Free Fried Chicken Sandwich!

Semilla

No reviews yet

Sibling owned and operated. Mexican-Inspired. Neighborhood Driven.

Bon Banh Mi - Downtown Charleston

No reviews yet

Southeast Asian Kitchen and Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston