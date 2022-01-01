Go
Consumer picView gallery

Halsa at Serenbe

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

11090 Serenbe Lane

Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Oatmeal
$7.00

topped with honey and granola

Popular
Halsa Scramble
$15.00

beaten eggs, spinach, feta cheese, pico de gallo, chimichurri, multigrain toast, fresh sliced avocado

Popular
Spicy Paloma
$10.00

Altos Silver Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, spice, agave

Popular
Avocado Crostini, Marinated Tomatoes & Radishes
$10.00

toasted baguette, marinated tomatoes, olive oil, basil, shallots, sliced avocado, sliced radishes, taijin seasoning

Popular
Kids Meatballs with Noodles
$8.00
Popular
Georgia White Shrimp A La Plancha
$20.00

salsa verde, ga olive oil, garlic

Popular
16oz Americano
$4.00
Popular
Arugula + Prosciutto Flatbread
$12.00

fresh garlic flatbread, arugula, prosciutto pan tumaca sauce, shaved parmesan

Popular
Vegetarian Bolognese w/ Rigatoni
$7.00
Popular

Rigatoni

Rigatoni "A La Verdure"
$16.00

wilted greens, slow cooked tomato & pecorino

Vegetarian Bolognese w/ Rigatoni
$7.00
Popular

Waffles

Swedish Waffle
$12.00

Salmon

Smoked Salmon Plate
$15.00

cream cheese, capers, onion, tomato, toasted bagel

Prosciutto

Arugula + Prosciutto Flatbread
$12.00

fresh garlic flatbread, arugula, prosciutto pan tumaca sauce, shaved parmesan

Popular

Banana Smoothies

Honey Banana Almon Smoothie
$10.00

bananas, almonds and almond milk, dates, and local honey

More

Build Your Own Bowl
$7.00
Whiskey Lemonade
$11.00

house lemonade and Bulleit Whiskey

Mezze Trio
$10.00

Peppadew hummus, baba ganouj, organic feta, olives, pita chips

Grilled Cheese with Fruit
$7.00
Halsa Ramen Bowl
$15.00

seasonal vegetables, grilled tofu, glass noodles, thai basil, mung bean sprouts

Seared Steelhead Trout
$22.00

golden beets, horseradish crema, cucumber salad

The Bleu Greek (gf)
$11.00

mixed greens with avocado, seedless cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, roquefort dressing

PB&B Smoothie
$10.00

peanut butter, banana, plant based protein powder, dates, oat milk

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

11090 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills GA 30268

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Studio Cigar Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6000 Renaissance Pkwy Fairburn, GA 30213
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Sharpsburg, GA
orange starNo Reviews
3150 GA-34 Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft Sharpsburg - C&C Sharpsburg, GA
orange starNo Reviews
3150 Highway 34 E Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext
Grayson's Steak and Seafood Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
91 millard farmer ind blvd newnan, GA 30263
View restaurantnext
H J Wings and Things - Sharpsburg
orange starNo Reviews
20 F Thomas Grace Annex Ln Sharpsburg, GA 30277
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Newnan, GA
orange starNo Reviews
326 Newnan crossing bypass Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Chattahoochee Hills

Fairburn

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Douglasville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jonesboro

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Halsa at Serenbe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston