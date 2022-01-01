Go
Traditional Sushi created with ingenuity and passion; inspired by the fantastic flavors of Japan. We take great pride in serving traditional and new-age Japanese cuisine in exciting and creative ways.

SUSHI • RAMEN

488 e 100 s • $$

Popular Items

Shrimp tempura$6.95
shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, avocado, cucumber, sprouts
Gyoza$6.50
5 fried pork & veggie dumpling
Vegas$12.50
salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese fried with spicy mayo and sweet soy
California$6.50
crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Green Hornet$10.95
spicy tuna, avocado, tempura shishito pepper, sesame seed and jalapeno aioli
Cobra Kai$13.95
yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro topped with albacore tuna, jalapeño aioli and sweet soy
Spicy tuna$7.50
avocado, cucumber sprouts
Sunset$12.95
california roll topped with salmon, lemon and yuzu vinaigrette
Miso soup$2.95
white miso, wakame seaweed, scallions, tofu
Playboy$13.95
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo and sweet soy
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

488 e 100 s

saltlake city UT

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
