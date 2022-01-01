Hamachi
Traditional Sushi created with ingenuity and passion; inspired by the fantastic flavors of Japan. We take great pride in serving traditional and new-age Japanese cuisine in exciting and creative ways.
SUSHI • RAMEN
488 e 100 s • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
488 e 100 s
saltlake city UT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.
Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck
1892 Victorian mansion with western pioneer charms. Tea, coffee, breakfast and lunch from 8am - 4pm daily.
Publik Avenues
Come in and enjoy!
Ivy & Varley
Ivy & Varley: a match made in heaven for excellent food and perfectly crafted cocktails.
Gift cards are available and can be redeemed at both our restaurant and bar.