Hamburg restaurants you'll love

Hamburg restaurants
Toast
  • Hamburg

Hamburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Vietnamese
Must-try Hamburg restaurants

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

12 Main Street, Hamburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
T Chai Latte$4.45
Uncle Joe's Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Joe's Diner

4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (1737 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$12.49
with american cheese
Souvlaki Wrap$12.99
served in an herb wrap. marinated chicken strips, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese and onions with homemade souvlaki dressing
#2 Aunt Pams$11.99
2 eggs with toast, home fries, 2 slices of cinnamon wheat french toast, 4 strips of bacon or 4 sausage links Scrumptious!
Public House on the Lake image

 

Public House on the Lake

4914 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Fry$18.00
Beer Battered, Fresh Cut Fries, Macaroni Salad, Coleslaw, Tartar, Lemon
Stuffed Pepper Dip$13.50
spicy banana pepper dip, pita chips
Beef on Weck Eggrolls$13.50
shaved roast beef, aged cheddar, horseradish dipping sauce, kimmelweck
Saigon Bangkok image

 

Saigon Bangkok

255 Buffalo Street, Hamburg

Avg 4.6 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai
Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.
Pho Dac Biet$13.95
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, brisket and rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
Chicken Satay$7.95
Grilled chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Peg's Place Restaurant image

 

Peg's Place Restaurant

4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Fry$13.99
Filet of fish prepared battered or broiled, served w/fresh tartar sauce & lemon.
Western Omelette (PEG'S CHOICE)$9.29
Scrambled w/Ham, onions & peppers
Patty Melt (PEGS CHOICE)$10.49
2 grilled hamburgers, fried onions, melted American cheese, served on grilled rye.
BOCO Kitchen image

 

BOCO Kitchen

7375 Boston State Rd, NORTH BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BOCO Panko Chicken$16.50
Petite Arancini$8.50
PB & J Burger$17.50
Buffalo Bros Burgers image

 

Buffalo Bros Burgers

5138 S Park Ave E3, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Combo$12.00
Double cheeseburger, TOTS, and a drink! (Pepsi, Diet, Water)
Chicken Sandwiches$9.00
Served with pickles, on a Martins Potato Roll
Double Fried Onion Burger$8.00
2 Beef pattys, fried onions, American cheese, pickles, and special sauce. Served on a toasted Martins Potato Roll
Buffalo Bros Food Truck 2 (New) image

 

Buffalo Bros Food Truck 2 (New)

5138 S Park Ave E3, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Master's BBQ (Truck)

43 Buffalo Street, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Johnson's Steelbound Brewhouse

4040 Lakeshore Rd, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Master's BBQ

43 Buffalo St, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
