Hamburg restaurants you'll love

Spot Coffee
12 Main Street, Hamburg
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
|T Chai Latte
|$4.45
FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
|Cheeseburger
|$12.49
with american cheese
|Souvlaki Wrap
|$12.99
served in an herb wrap. marinated chicken strips, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese and onions with homemade souvlaki dressing
|#2 Aunt Pams
|$11.99
2 eggs with toast, home fries, 2 slices of cinnamon wheat french toast, 4 strips of bacon or 4 sausage links Scrumptious!
Public House on the Lake
4914 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg
|Fish Fry
|$18.00
Beer Battered, Fresh Cut Fries, Macaroni Salad, Coleslaw, Tartar, Lemon
|Stuffed Pepper Dip
|$13.50
spicy banana pepper dip, pita chips
|Beef on Weck Eggrolls
|$13.50
shaved roast beef, aged cheddar, horseradish dipping sauce, kimmelweck
Saigon Bangkok
255 Buffalo Street, Hamburg
|Pad Thai
Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.
|Pho Dac Biet
|$13.95
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, brisket and rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
|Chicken Satay
|$7.95
Grilled chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Peg's Place Restaurant
4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg
|Fish Fry
|$13.99
Filet of fish prepared battered or broiled, served w/fresh tartar sauce & lemon.
|Western Omelette (PEG'S CHOICE)
|$9.29
Scrambled w/Ham, onions & peppers
|Patty Melt (PEGS CHOICE)
|$10.49
2 grilled hamburgers, fried onions, melted American cheese, served on grilled rye.
BOCO Kitchen
7375 Boston State Rd, NORTH BOSTON
|BOCO Panko Chicken
|$16.50
|Petite Arancini
|$8.50
|PB & J Burger
|$17.50
Buffalo Bros Burgers
5138 S Park Ave E3, Hamburg
|Combo
|$12.00
Double cheeseburger, TOTS, and a drink! (Pepsi, Diet, Water)
|Chicken Sandwiches
|$9.00
Served with pickles, on a Martins Potato Roll
|Double Fried Onion Burger
|$8.00
2 Beef pattys, fried onions, American cheese, pickles, and special sauce. Served on a toasted Martins Potato Roll
Buffalo Bros Food Truck 2 (New)
5138 S Park Ave E3, Hamburg
Master's BBQ (Truck)
43 Buffalo Street, Hamburg
Johnson's Steelbound Brewhouse
4040 Lakeshore Rd, Hamburg
Master's BBQ
43 Buffalo St, Hamburg