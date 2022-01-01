Chicken sandwiches in Hamburg
Hamburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
|Chicken Philly Sandwich
|$12.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.79
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$12.49
grilled skinless breast of chicken with miracle whip, lettuce, tomato and onion on a hard roll
Peg's Place Restaurant
4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
|Chicken Florentine Sandwich
|$12.99