Chicken sandwiches in Hamburg

Hamburg restaurants
Hamburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Uncle Joe's Diner

4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (1737 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Philly Sandwich$12.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.79
Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.49
grilled skinless breast of chicken with miracle whip, lettuce, tomato and onion on a hard roll
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Peg's Place Restaurant

4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Chicken Florentine Sandwich$12.99
More about Peg's Place Restaurant
Buffalo Bros Burgers

5138 S Park Ave E3, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwiches$9.00
Served with pickles, on a Martins Potato Roll
More about Buffalo Bros Burgers

