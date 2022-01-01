Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Hamburg
/
Hamburg
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Hamburg restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Spot Coffee - Hamburg
12 Main Street, Hamburg
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$3.50
Cinnamon swirled around a flaky, buttery pastry topped with sweet glazed frosting.
More about Spot Coffee - Hamburg
FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(1737 reviews)
Sourdough Cinnamon Roll
$7.99
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Hamburg
French Toast
Pies
Cheesecake
Home Fries
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
Egg Benedict
Egg Sandwiches
More near Hamburg to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
East Aurora
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Angola
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Derby
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(403 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1894 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(640 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston