Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Hamburg
/
Hamburg
/
Coleslaw
Hamburg restaurants that serve coleslaw
FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(1737 reviews)
$Side of Coleslaw
$1.99
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Peg's Place Restaurant
4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.49
More about Peg's Place Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Hamburg
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Vegetable Soup
Pancakes
Home Fries
French Toast
Caesar Salad
Chicken Wraps
More near Hamburg to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
East Aurora
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Angola
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Derby
No reviews yet
Lancaster
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(541 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1590 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston