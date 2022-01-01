Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Hamburg

Go
Hamburg restaurants
Toast

Hamburg restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee - Hamburg

12 Main Street, Hamburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.90
Steamed milk and chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
More about Spot Coffee - Hamburg
Peg's Place Restaurant image

 

Peg's Place Restaurant

4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$2.99
More about Peg's Place Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Hamburg

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Patty Melts

Quesadillas

Souvlaki

Chicken Salad

Cappuccino

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Hamburg to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston