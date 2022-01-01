Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Hamburg

Go
Hamburg restaurants
Toast

Hamburg restaurants that serve pancakes

Uncle Joe's Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Joe's Diner

4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (1737 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes-3$7.29
Pancake-1$5.29
Pancakes-2$6.29
Add: fruit topping for $1.99 extra apple, blueberry, peach, banana or strawberry topping and whipped cream
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Saigon Bangkok image

 

Saigon Bangkok

255 Buffalo Street, Hamburg

Avg 4.6 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Banh Xeo (Pancake)$11.95
Crispy Vietnamese pancake on a bed of lettuce, stuffed with shrimp, pork, onions, bean sprouts, and scallions, served with Thai basil leaves & sweet garlic sauce.
More about Saigon Bangkok
Item pic

 

Peg's Place Restaurant

4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancakes (2)$5.29
5. Two Eggs, Homefries, Sausage, Bacon or Ham, Three Pancakes & Juice$9.09
7. Pancakes (3) Slices, Bacon, Ham or Sausage & Juice$8.29
More about Peg's Place Restaurant

