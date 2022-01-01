Pancakes in Hamburg
Hamburg restaurants that serve pancakes
Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
|Pancakes-3
|$7.29
|Pancake-1
|$5.29
|Pancakes-2
|$6.29
Add: fruit topping for $1.99 extra apple, blueberry, peach, banana or strawberry topping and whipped cream
Saigon Bangkok
255 Buffalo Street, Hamburg
|Banh Xeo (Pancake)
|$11.95
Crispy Vietnamese pancake on a bed of lettuce, stuffed with shrimp, pork, onions, bean sprouts, and scallions, served with Thai basil leaves & sweet garlic sauce.