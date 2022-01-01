Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Hamburg
/
Hamburg
/
Pretzels
Hamburg restaurants that serve pretzels
Public House on the Lake
4914 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg
No reviews yet
Bavarian Pretzels
$9.00
queso, mustard
More about Public House on the Lake
BOCO Kitchen
7375 Boston State Rd, NORTH BOSTON
No reviews yet
Bavarian Pretzel
$8.50
More about BOCO Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Hamburg
Meatloaf
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Taco Salad
Pancakes
Chicken Wraps
Quesadillas
Waffles
More near Hamburg to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(227 restaurants)
East Aurora
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Angola
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Derby
No reviews yet
Lancaster
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(227 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(570 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1688 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(564 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston