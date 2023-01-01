Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp basket in
Hamburg
/
Hamburg
/
Shrimp Basket
Hamburg restaurants that serve shrimp basket
FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(1737 reviews)
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
$13.99
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Peg's Place Restaurant
4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg
No reviews yet
Butterfly Shrimp Basket
$12.99
Breaded & deep fried, served w/french fries & fresh cocktail sauce.
More about Peg's Place Restaurant
