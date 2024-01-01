Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Hamburg

Go
Hamburg restaurants
Toast

Hamburg restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Uncle Joe's Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Joe's Diner

4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
served with honey and butter
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Item pic

 

Hamburg Brewing Company

6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$10.99
Served with Whipped Honey Butter
More about Hamburg Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Hamburg

Caesar Salad

Pancakes

Turkey Wraps

Chili

Cinnamon Rolls

Rice Pudding

Milkshakes

Tuna Sandwiches

Map

More near Hamburg to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Olean

No reviews yet

Warren

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston