Sweet potato fries in
Hamburg
/
Hamburg
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Hamburg restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(1737 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.99
served with honey and butter
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Hamburg Brewing Company
6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$10.99
Served with Whipped Honey Butter
More about Hamburg Brewing Company
