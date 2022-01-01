Tacos in Hamburg
Hamburg restaurants that serve tacos
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
|Taco Wrap
|$12.99
served in a cheddar cheese jalapeno wrap. spicy ground beef or marinated chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeno peppers and sour cream
|Taco Salad
|$14.79
More about Public House on the Lake
Public House on the Lake
4914 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg
|Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
grilled mahi filet pickled slaw, jalapenos, cotija cheese, picode gallo, cilantro ranch aioli, flour tortillas