Turkey melts in
Hamburg
/
Hamburg
/
Turkey Melts
Hamburg restaurants that serve turkey melts
Spot Coffee - Hamburg
12 Main Street, Hamburg
No reviews yet
Turkey Cheddar Melt
$8.95
Roasted turkey and mild cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat bread.
More about Spot Coffee - Hamburg
Peg's Place Restaurant
4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg
No reviews yet
Turkey Ranch Melt
$11.99
More about Peg's Place Restaurant
