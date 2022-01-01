Hamburg restaurants you'll love
Copperz Brewing Co
798 South Fourth St, Hamburg
Popular items
Cheese Flatbread Pizza
$10.00
Crispy Flatbread Pizza topped with marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Philly Melt
$12.00
Chopped steak sautéed with onions and peppers, topped with sharp white cheddar cheese and your choice of beer cheese or marinara, served on a warm brioche hoagie roll.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread Pizza
$12.00
Crispy Flatbread Pizza topped with shredded cheese, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, and drizzled with ranch.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Hecky's Sub Shop
315 State st., Hamburg
Popular items
Chicken salad
Grilled chicken served on fresh greens.
Italian Hoagie
Capicola, hard salami and cooked salami.
Hecky's Special
Ham, capicola, hard salami and cooked salami.
FRENCH FRIES
1787 Brewing Company
43 S 4th St, Hamburg
Popular items
DRIVE THRU CLASSIC BURGER W/ CHIPS
$13.00
FRESH CUT FRIES
$5.00
ANIMAL BURGER W/ CHIPS
$13.00