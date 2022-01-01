Hamburg restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Copperz Brewing Co image

 

Copperz Brewing Co

798 South Fourth St, Hamburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Flatbread Pizza$10.00
Crispy Flatbread Pizza topped with marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Philly Melt$12.00
Chopped steak sautéed with onions and peppers, topped with sharp white cheddar cheese and your choice of beer cheese or marinara, served on a warm brioche hoagie roll.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread Pizza$12.00
Crispy Flatbread Pizza topped with shredded cheese, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, and drizzled with ranch.
More about Copperz Brewing Co
Hecky's Sub Shop image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hecky's Sub Shop

315 State st., Hamburg

Avg 4.5 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken salad
Grilled chicken served on fresh greens.
Italian Hoagie
Capicola, hard salami and cooked salami.
Hecky's Special
Ham, capicola, hard salami and cooked salami.
More about Hecky's Sub Shop
1787 Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

1787 Brewing Company

43 S 4th St, Hamburg

Avg 4.6 (907 reviews)
Popular items
DRIVE THRU CLASSIC BURGER W/ CHIPS$13.00
FRESH CUT FRIES$5.00
ANIMAL BURGER W/ CHIPS$13.00
More about 1787 Brewing Company

