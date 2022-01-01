Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Hamburg
/
Hamburg
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Hamburg restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Copperz Brewing Co.
798 South Fourth St, Hamburg
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
Deep-fried mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Copperz Brewing Co.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Hecky's Sub Shop
315 State st., Hamburg
Avg 4.5
(88 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$0.00
More about Hecky's Sub Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Hamburg
Pierogies
Caesar Salad
More near Hamburg to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(58 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Lehighton
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(58 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(71 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston